Involuntary manslaughter charge filed in shooting death of teen


August 22, 2018 at 12:09p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery have been filed against Myckle Hughes, 23, of Campbell, for the early Tuesday shooting death of Sean Bell, 18, of Youngstown.

Hughes is expected to be arraigned this afternoon in municipal court.

Bell was found in a car in the 2300 block of Oak Street Extension. Police said robbery was the motive for his death.

