Flooding does not qualify for state aid

YOUNGSTOWN

The Aug. 10 flooding that affected areas of Boardman, Struthers and Poland did not meet the criteria to receive state aid.

Dennis O’Hara, director of Mahoning County’s Emergency Management Association, had conducted a survey of 416 affected homes and business and submitted the results to the state EMA.

With that option exhausted, O’Hara said he has reached out to local volunteer organizations who may be able to help affected residents who lacked flood insurance or a sewer back-up rider.

Those in need of aid can call 211, which may be able to connect them with services on a case-by-case basis.