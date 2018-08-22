Flooding does not qualify for state aid
YOUNGSTOWN
The Aug. 10 flooding that affected areas of Boardman, Struthers and Poland did not meet the criteria to receive state aid.
Dennis O’Hara, director of Mahoning County’s Emergency Management Association, had conducted a survey of 416 affected homes and business and submitted the results to the state EMA.
With that option exhausted, O’Hara said he has reached out to local volunteer organizations who may be able to help affected residents who lacked flood insurance or a sewer back-up rider.
Those in need of aid can call 211, which may be able to connect them with services on a case-by-case basis.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 13, 2018 9:16 p.m.
Some Boardman homeowners suffer flood losses insurance won’t cover
- August 15, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Boardman flood victims asked to report damage
- September 2, 2017 midnight
Houston tries to safeguard some areas by flooding others
- July 30, 2017 midnight
Ohio voters need objective analysis of drug-cost issue
- July 9, 2017 midnight
Medicaid cut in GOP health bill worries the nursing-home set
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.