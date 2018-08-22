Driver from Aug. 14 collision in Fowler has died

SOUTHINGTON

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the head-on Aug. 14 collision on state Route 305 in Fowler Township died on Monday.

He is Michael J. Chizmar, 49, of Cortland, who died at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, according to the patrol and his obituary.

Chizmar, a husband and father of five, was a 1987 graduate of Liberty High School and was owner and operator of K & M Contracting of Vienna.

His vehicle crossed the center line, striking a 10-passenger transport bus, the highway patrol said. He was among nine people taken to the hospital in the crash, including two employees and five passengers the Siffrin Transportation bus. A third vehicle also hit the back of the bus.