Dad says he found son, 3, dead in dryer; police investigate
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they're still investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy whose father says he found the child's body in a clothes dryer.
Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said today that the boy's death on Aug. 7 remains under investigation.
Donna Price, a district administrator for the local medical examiner's office, says its own investigation into the cause and manner of the child's death is continuing.
The boy's father, Chet Lloyd, told The Virginian Pilot on Friday that he awoke in his home to find his son, Brantley Lloyd, in a clothes dryer. He said the boy must have climbed out of his crib.
The boy's mother, Amanda Ray, told the newspaper the circumstances of her child's death don't make sense to her.
