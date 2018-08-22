Council OKs placing term limit amendments on November ballot
YOUNGSTOWN — City council approved legislation tonight to place charter amendments on the November ballot to eliminate term limits for its members and for council president.
It also approved an anti-fracking charter amendment that’s been rejected seven previous times by city voters for the November ballot. The Mahoning County Board of Elections will meet Sept. 4 to officially place that proposal on the ballot.
Council members are required to approve the anti-fracking amendment under the city charter, said Law Director Jeff Limbian.
For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com.
