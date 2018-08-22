Bond set at $75K in Tuesday shooting death case


August 22, 2018 at 1:41p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $75,000 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery for Myckle Hughes, 23, of Campbell for the early Tuesday shooting death of Sean Bell, 18.

Bell was found shot to death about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday in a car in the 2300 block of Oak Street Extension.

