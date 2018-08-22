Boardman stops car for expired plates, false information

BOARDMAN

Township police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired plates Tuesday evening.

The driver said he did not have his driver’s license on him and gave a false name, according to police reports.

When police searched the vehicle, they discovered an Ohio identification card for Aaron Toole, who appeared to be the driver. When confronted with this information, Toole admitted that he used his brother’s name, because his license is suspended.

Further investigation revealed that one of the passengers in the vehicle had an active warrant for her arrest in Trumbull County. When police asked if she had anything sharp on her, Dunbar stated that she had a syringe in her pocket.

Toole was released on citations for driving under suspension, providing false information to avoid a citation, and expired plates.

Dunbar was arrested for drug abuse instruments. After Boardman police issued Dunbar a summons for the charge, she was transferred to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office.