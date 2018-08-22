Boardman opens for school with Link Crew Freshman Orientation
BOARDMAN
Boardman High School opened its doors to the incoming class of 2022 this morning by hosting Link Crew Freshman Orientation.
The nationally recognized high school transition program matches freshmen with a junior or senior “Link Leader.”
Boardman High School’s 78 link leaders conducted ice-breaker activities, mini lessons, and a tour of the facility for over more than freshmen.
Bill Orr, a counselor at Boardman, said that Link Crew orientation helps freshman feel at ease in high school. “In the morning [the freshmen] are a little skittish, but when you come back around noon, you can feel the energy,” he said.
