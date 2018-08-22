Births
Births
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Lyndsey Jones and Osmond Lemasters, Niles, boy, Aug. 19.
Lori and Ronald Sullivan Jr., Cortland, girl, Aug. 19.
Julie and Shane Culver, Warren, boy, Aug. 20.
Kathleen and David Mullet, Orwell, boy, Aug. 20.
Carissa Page and William Davis, girl, Girard, Aug. 20.
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Johnnae Bosco and Chris Sigley, East Liverpool, boy, Aug. 20.
Johnathan and Kristin Calderon, Lowellville, boy, Aug. 20.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.