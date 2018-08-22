Births


August 22, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Lyndsey Jones and Osmond Lemasters, Niles, boy, Aug. 19.

Lori and Ronald Sullivan Jr., Cortland, girl, Aug. 19.

Julie and Shane Culver, Warren, boy, Aug. 20.

Kathleen and David Mullet, Orwell, boy, Aug. 20.

Carissa Page and William Davis, girl, Girard, Aug. 20.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Johnnae Bosco and Chris Sigley, East Liverpool, boy, Aug. 20.

Johnathan and Kristin Calderon, Lowellville, boy, Aug. 20.

