Armed robber steals car in Girard

GIRARD — A man stole a car after threatening a business owner at gunpoint on South State Street about 11:45 a.m. today, according to a police report.

The victim told police a white man with a beard walked into Car Town Motors and asked about test driving vehicles.

The report said the man wanted to test drive a red 2007 Pontiac G6.

The victim and the suspect went for a test drive, then went back to the store to discuss purchasing the car.

When the victim went to the back room, the suspect pulled out a black semiautomatic handgun and demanded the vehicle keys, cash and the victim's cellphone, the report said.

The suspect was wearing a baseball hat and jeans and carried a duffel bag, the report said.