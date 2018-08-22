Armed robber steals car in Girard
GIRARD — A man stole a car after threatening a business owner at gunpoint on South State Street about 11:45 a.m. today, according to a police report.
The victim told police a white man with a beard walked into Car Town Motors and asked about test driving vehicles.
The report said the man wanted to test drive a red 2007 Pontiac G6.
The victim and the suspect went for a test drive, then went back to the store to discuss purchasing the car.
When the victim went to the back room, the suspect pulled out a black semiautomatic handgun and demanded the vehicle keys, cash and the victim's cellphone, the report said.
The suspect was wearing a baseball hat and jeans and carried a duffel bag, the report said.
