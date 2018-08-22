Agenda Thursday

Youngstown City Council Safety Committee, 5 p.m., sixth floor, caucus room, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., regular meeting, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Liberty Township trustees, 11:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road. Trustees may adjourn into executive session to discuss legal matters.

Howland school board, noon, administrative board room, 8200 South St. SE, Warren.

Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Mahoning County Children Services, 4 p.m., advisory committee, caucus room, third floor, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.