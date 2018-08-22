AG Jeff Sessions addresses US opioid epidemic in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Department of Justice and law enforcement are determined to loosen the opioid epidemic's "grip of death and destruction" on the nation.
Sessions outlined three recent enforcement actions today during an appearance in Cleveland. They include the country's first-ever civil order that bars two Ohio doctors from prescribing drugs; the indictment of two Chinese nationals accused of shipping powerful synthetic opioids across the globe; and a recent operation to shut down the country's biggest "dark net" distributor of drugs.
The attorney general says efforts to reduce the number of opioid prescriptions by one-third are taking root and noted the possible leveling of fatal overdoses after a record number of deaths last year.
Ohio has been one of the opioid epidemic's hardest-hit states.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 3, 2017 midnight
Sessions: US prosecutors will help addiction-ravaged cities
- March 28, 2018 12:06 a.m.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Valley to discuss new opioid funding
- May 13, 2017 midnight
Attorney general sparks fear with push for harsh sentences
- April 4, 2018 midnight
New team targets online opioid sales fueling the drug crisis
- May 30, 2017 11:22 a.m.
Dettelbach to seek Ohio AG post
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.