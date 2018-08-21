Y'town crash probe leads to homicide investigation
YOUNGSTOWN — What police thought was a crash early this morning may turn into Youngstown's 12th homicide of 2018.
Officers called for an accident about 5 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oak Street Extension found a person dead and then called detectives. A police spokesman said detectives were called out because it appeared the person did not from the crash.
In 2017, Youngstown has 28 homicides.
