Y'town crash probe leads to homicide investigation

YOUNGSTOWN — What police thought was a crash early this morning may turn into Youngstown's 12th homicide of 2018.

Officers called for an accident about 5 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oak Street Extension found a person dead and then called detectives. A police spokesman said detectives were called out because it appeared the person did not from the crash.

In 2017, Youngstown has 28 homicides.