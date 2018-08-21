Youngstown police arrest suspect in today's homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have arrested a Campbell man in connection with the shooting death of a man found in a car on the side of the road at about 5 a.m. today in the 2300 block of Oak Street.

Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of murder is Myckle Hughes, 21, of Sixth Street. Hughes was arrested without incident late this morning in the parking lot of the Auto Zone auto parts store in Campbell, police said.

He will likely be arraigned Wednesday. Additional charges may be filed against the suspect after consultation with the the prosecutor's office, police said.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com