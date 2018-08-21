Youngstown police arrest suspect in today's homicide
YOUNGSTOWN — Police have arrested a Campbell man in connection with the shooting death of a man found in a car on the side of the road at about 5 a.m. today in the 2300 block of Oak Street.
Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of murder is Myckle Hughes, 21, of Sixth Street. Hughes was arrested without incident late this morning in the parking lot of the Auto Zone auto parts store in Campbell, police said.
He will likely be arraigned Wednesday. Additional charges may be filed against the suspect after consultation with the the prosecutor's office, police said.
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- September 7, 2016 3:27 p.m.
Third suspect in recent Youngstown homicide caught in Pittsburgh
- July 18, 2017 10:49 a.m.
Youngstown man arraigned today in Campbell court on robbery charge
- December 1, 2016 4:44 p.m.
Mahoning County grand jury indicts homicide suspect
- April 25, 2017 8:56 a.m.
Trial begins today in Mahoning County for man charged in 2012 homicide
- October 2, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Suspect in Mill Creek Park break-ins arraigned
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.