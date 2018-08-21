Walkabout of park adjacent to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater is Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Economic Action Group will host a workshop and walkabout of the park adjacent to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

People are asked to meet behind the city hall annex.

People will be taken around the site with Kent State Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative officials, who will solicit feedback to be used for the direction of the park.

If there is inclement weather, the meeting will take place under the Market Street Bridge.