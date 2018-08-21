UPDATE | Referendum passes to allow TJX warehouse in Lordstown


August 21, 2018 at 8:44p.m.

WARREN — The referendum has passed, with more than 1,000 votes in favor of keeping the zone changes in place and about 300 votes against, according to final unofficial results from the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

More than 1,330 people voted in the special election, which represents nearly 53 percent of registered voters in the village.

