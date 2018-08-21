Prosecutors delay charges on arrested clergy members

YOUNGSTOWN — Five clergy members arrested for criminal trespassing during a vigil in support of immigrant detainees at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center yesterday were released on summons, according to Pastor Dustin White of Radial Church in Canton.

The five appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court for arraignment this morning where prosecutors said they were not ready to file charges.

White also called on people to contact legislators to end Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracts with for-profit detention centers.

White said his group will continue to seek opportunities to give spiritual support to detainees.