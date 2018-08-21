Prima Healthcare is part of Mercy Health

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health Youngstown announced Monday that Prima Healthcare, the region’s largest independent physician practice, has become part of Mercy.

Mercy said the integration of Prima into its system will give patients more choices within the Mercy Health Physicians primary care network.

“The meaningful impact this affiliation has for the communities we both serve continues to deliver on our promise of making health care easier,” said Donald Kline, Mercy Health Youngstown CEO. “Because we both share a commitment to caring for the [Mahoning] Valley, we are able to improve the access to health care into neighborhoods where people are able to stay and heal close to home.”

Prima serves patients in southern Mahoning and Columbiana counties through offices in Boardman, Columbiana and Salem.

Official faces trial over Flint deaths

flint, mich

A judge Monday ordered Michigan’s health director to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in two deaths linked to Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area, the highest-ranking official to face criminal charges as a result of the city’s tainted-water scandal.

Nick Lyon is accused of failing to issue a timely alert about the outbreak. District Court Judge David Goggins said deaths likely could have been prevented if the outbreak had been publicly known. He said keeping the public in the dark was “corrupt.”

Gator kills woman trying to protect dog

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.

A woman who often walked her dog near a golf course lagoon across the street from her vacation home was killed Monday by an alligator that dragged her into the greenish water at a private resort on the South Carolina coast.

Authorities said 45-year-old Cassandra Cline was trying to protect her pet border collie when she died not far from her home on Hilton Head Island.

The 8-foot alligator was later found and killed, said David Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Europe sees sharp rise in measles

BERLIN

The World Health Organization says the number of measles cases in Europe jumped sharply during the first six months of 2018, and at least 37 people have died.

The U.N. agency’s European office said Monday more than 41,000 measles cases were reported in the region during the first half of the year – more than in all 12-month periods so far this decade. The previous highest annual total was 23,927 cases in 2017.

Forces free hostages

KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan forces rescued nearly 150 people Monday, including women and children, hours after the Taliban ambushed a convoy of buses and abducted them. The quick response marked a rare if limited battlefield success for the troops after weeks of unrelenting insurgent attacks.

The militants escaped with 21 captives after the battle in Kunduz province, and officials said tribal elders were trying to negotiate their release.

