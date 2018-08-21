UPDATE| Early results show voter approval of TJX zone changes

WARREN — Absentee voting results are strongly in favor of the referendum, with about 235 or 236 voting to keep the zone changes for a multimillion-dollar TJX HomeGoods warehouse in place and 59 or 60 votes against them on the seven ballot measures.

The latest count shows 1,037 turned out to vote at the polls today, the board of elections reported.

The polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Lordstown residents will decide to approve or turn down zone changes that would pave the way for the warehouse.

Check Vindy.com as soon are preliminary and official results are counted.