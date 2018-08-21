Police seek teen again

YOUNGSTOWN

For the second time, city police are searching for a 15-year-old boy.

De’Angelo Hogan has been missing since Friday from a foster home in the city. He is a ward of Cuyahoga County.

Hogan has severe bee allergies and requires an EpiPen, which he does not have with him. He also requires Adderall twice a day for his ADHD and PTSD.

Hogan is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. His hair is styled with short locks on top and cut close on the sides and back.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 330-742-8950. He also went missing earlier this month.

Fentanyl-laced drugs

WARREN

Nationally and in Trumbull County, people are increasingly dying of a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl with most being primarily cocaine users, Trumbull County officials say.

The trend leads officials to believe that cocaine users are unknowingly getting cocaine laced with fentanyl, said April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Of the 29 confirmed Trumbull County overdose deaths through July 1, the most common substances found in blood tests were fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, Caraway said. “Heroin has decreased significantly with a steady increase of fentanyl and cocaine,” she said.

Judge: In Hoerig case, cops acted reasonably

WARREN

The judge in the Claudia Hoe-rig aggravated-murder trial has ruled that the actions of police were reasonable when they entered the Hoerig home in Newton Falls in 2007 and found the body of Maj. Karl Hoerig and when they searched a 2007 Subaru in the driveway.

Other officers also acted appropriately when they listened to remarks Claudia Hoerig, 53, made during a flight from her native Brazil back to Ohio in January because they did not ask her questions, only listened, Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court judge has ruled.

As a result, all evidence gathered can be used in Hoerig’s trial scheduled for Sept. 17.

A hearing is set for 1 p.m. Thursday to further discuss whether Claudia Hoerig’s attorneys should get more time to secure an expert witness. He will not rule on whether to move the trial out of Trumbull County until after an attempt has been made to seat a jury here, he ruled.

Court refuses hearing

WARREN

The 11th District Court of Appeals has refused to allow killer Charles Lorraine to get another hearing to present evidence on why he should be spared the death penalty.

Lorraine, 51, has a March 15, 2023, execution date.

Lorraine killed Doris Montgomery, 80, and her husband, Raymond, 77, in 1986 at their home on Haymaker Avenue Northwest in Warren.

Lorraine appealed a common pleas court judge’s March 2, 2017, decision that refused to allow him to file a motion asking for a new mitigation phase. In that phase, a defendant convicted of aggravated murder is allowed to present witnesses able to discuss the killer’s upbringing and other issues that might suggest an explanation for the killer’s behavior.

In 2003, Lorraine argued he was mentally retarded, but he later withdrew that claim.

Sobriety checkpoint

BOARDMAN

Members of the Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force, in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, recently conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Market Street at Hillman Way.

Enforcement activity associated with the checkpoint and saturation patrol was as follows: Four OVI arrests, three summons for driving under suspension, one summons for no operator’s license, two summons for open container, one summons for misdemeanor drug possession, one citation for no child restraint, one citation for misuse of a dealer plate and two citations for lane violations.

EEOC info session

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Cleveland field office will be in the city Wednesday to present a free information session about workplace harassment and new online services for filing complaints.

The session, for people age 13 and older, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newport Library Branch, 3730 Market St.

For information on the session, contact Marcel D. Baldwin, outreach and training manager for the EEOC’s Cleveland field office, at marcel.baldwin@eeoc.gov or call 216-522-2246.

Prostitution-case pleas

WARREN

A Girard woman and Cortland man pleaded not guilty Monday in municipal court to soliciting for prostitution after a police officer found them in a car on Garfield Drive Northeast and they admitted the woman was being paid for a sex act.

Kathryn M. Lacy, 22, who also has a Foster Drive Northeast address, and Matt Kohuth, 51, of North High Street were released after posting a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, meaning they didn’t have to pay anything.

An officer said the the two seemed to be “ducking down” inside the vehicle in a parking lot about 10 p.m. When the officer approached them, the woman was partially dressed.

Italian Food Trail

HOWLAND

Trumbull County Tourism Bureau will have a news conference Wednesday at Salvatore’s Italian Grill, 8720 E. Market St., to launch Trumbull County’s Italian Food Trail.

The trail encompasses 45 county restaurants offering traditional and regional food, such as Italian wedding soup, white pizza and greens.

Facing multiple charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A man pulled over about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at Hollywood Avenue and Rush Boulevard for running a stop sign and arrested on a charge of possession of heroin told police he used his brother’s name when he first spoke to police because he was unaware his brother has a suspended license.

Police searched his brother’s name in their record system and found out the brother has a suspended license, reports said.

The fact his brother does have a suspended license along with the fact the driver seemed nervous allowed police to ask Adrian McDowell, 33, of Mathews Road in Boardman, if they could search him, which is when they found a dose of suspected heroin in his pants. Reports said McDowell also told police he had a crack pipe in the car, which was found.

McDowell was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant for failure to appear and obstructing official business.

Chemical Bank donates

YOUNGSTOWN

Chemical Bank donated $10,000 to Goodwill Industries to help fund the nonprofit’s voucher program. The program is a collaboration with area mental health and social-service agencies to provide Goodwill store vouchers to clients to assist with clothing and houseware needs.

Goodwill Industries provides services include job training, contracts services, commercial laundry and more to individuals with disabilities or other barriers to employment.