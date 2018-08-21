BREAKING: Cohen pleading to bank fraud, campaign finance

Pa. police: Man groped girls in Target store


August 21, 2018 at 1:10p.m.

WARRINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police in suburban Philadelphia are searching for a man who they say groped two girls at a Target store.

Police say teens were inappropriately touched at a Target in Warrington last week.

Authorities have released a surveillance image of the suspect. Investigators say the man left the store in a silver van.

Investigators say they are still reviewing footage from the store.

