Pa. police: Man groped girls in Target store
WARRINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police in suburban Philadelphia are searching for a man who they say groped two girls at a Target store.
Police say teens were inappropriately touched at a Target in Warrington last week.
Authorities have released a surveillance image of the suspect. Investigators say the man left the store in a silver van.
Investigators say they are still reviewing footage from the store.
