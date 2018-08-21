Omaha World-Herald eliminates 23 jobs, including 10 layoffs
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha World-Herald is eliminating 23 positions from its staff, including 10 employees who were laid off.
The layoffs were announced today in a memo to the newspaper's staff. The company will also leave eight jobs unfilled, and five other employees will retire.
Newspaper president Phil Taylor says in the memo the newspaper's print advertising revenue continues to decline in certain categories, including large national retailers.
Sue Violi, the newspaper's community relations director, says the cuts amount to 3 percent of the World-Herald's workforce. Violi says the newspaper has seen rapid digital subscription growth but faces a "very difficult" transition.
The Omaha World-Herald is owned by Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The company announced in June it had struck a deal with Iowa-based chain Lee Enterprises to manage its newspapers.
