Ohio sues e-school founder, leaders in bid to recoup funding

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general is suing the founder and leaders of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, aiming to recoup millions of dollars in public funding that flowed to the massive, now-defunct online school.

The lawsuit filed today names ECOT founder William Lager and his two companies that provided management and curriculum services.

Their attorney says they look forward to “setting the record straight” and addressing “misapplication” of the law.

The lawsuit also names five ECOT officials.

It targets Lager’s profits from his companies’ ECOT contracts. It also goes after money paid under alleged improper contracts, as well as funding received by ECOT that wasn’t justified by tallies of student participation.

The school of 11,000-plus students closed in January after the state started recouping nearly $80 million in disputed funding.