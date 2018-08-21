Mother of Pa. boy shot convicted of endangering
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old Pittsburgh-area boy who police said was shot by a 10-year-old has been convicted of misdemeanor endangering charges.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 30-year-old Kayleigh Potter will serve 10 years’ probation, is barred from possessing a firearm during that time and must complete parenting classes.
Authorities said Julian Hoffman, 6, was killed in August 2017 after the other child took the mother’s handgun from her purse in her West Mifflin bedroom.
An Allegheny County judge today rejected prosecutors’ arguments for a felony endangering conviction and also acquitted Potter of two gun charges but convicted her of possessing a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Defense attorney Frank Walker said his client prevailed in court “but essentially, she lost in life, because she lost her son.”
