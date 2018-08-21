More than 1,000 people voted in Lordstown special election, polls close at 7:30 p.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County Board of Elections reports 1,011 people voted in today’s special election in Lordstown, as of 6:51 p.m.

The polls close at 7:30 p.m., with voting taking place at the village administration center at 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Today’s vote will determine whether zone changes approved by Lordstown village council for a $170 million TJX HomeGoods distribution center will remain in place. Council approved rezoning 290 acres on Hallock Young and Ellsworth Bailey roads from residential to industrial for the project.

Some residents who are opposed to the use of residential land for the facility petitioned against the zone changes and got a referendum on the ballot.