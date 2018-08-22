Meloro assumes Liberty chief post, says two sides to every story

LIBERTY

Former Capt. Toby Meloro stepped into his new role as interim police chief Monday, an appointment shrouded by controversy.

Township trustees voted 2-1 – Trustee Jodi Stoyak cast the dissenting vote – for Meloro to replace former police Chief Richard Tisone after his retirement.

Last week, an internal police investigation revealed Meloro broke department policies while investigating the death of Loraine Lynn last year. The case, originally investigated by Meloro, is now being handled by Detective Sgt. Ray Buhala and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Meloro, who has served with the department since 1993, said he can’t comment on the internal investigation itself because it relates to a pending homicide case, and he doesn’t want to jeopardize it.

But, he says, “There’s two sides to every story. That’s what I hope people will remember.”

Despite the investigation, Meloro said morale throughout the department is excellent.

