Lowellville school board has special meeting Wednesday


August 21, 2018 at 1:35p.m.

LOWELLVILLE — The Lowellville school board will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the library, 52 Rocket Place. The board will adjourn to an executive session to discuss employment.

