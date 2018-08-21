Lowellville school board has special meeting Wednesday
LOWELLVILLE — The Lowellville school board will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the library, 52 Rocket Place. The board will adjourn to an executive session to discuss employment.
