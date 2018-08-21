Levin Furniture to open in former Goldsteins in Boardman

BOARDMAN

A new Levin Furniture showroom will open in the township later this month, the company announced.

Levin will unveil its 55,000-square-foot store at 300 Boardman-Poland Road at grand opening events Aug. 31 through Sept. 2.

“We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome Youngstown families to Levin Furniture’s beautiful new showroom,” said Chris Pelcher, Levin Furniture executive vice president and general manager. “We look forward to becoming immersed and involved in the Boardman community.”

The store will carry a variety of brands, including Flexsteel, La-Z-Boy and Ashley.

The store will be located at the former Goldsteins Furniture building.

Levin’s 26 employees will include some former Goldsteins workers, the company said.

Levin also is slated to open stores in Hermitage, Pa. and Niles this year.