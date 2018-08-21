MANAFORT GUILTY | Dem: White House looks like criminal enterprise

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says the White House “looks increasingly like a criminal enterprise” after the convictions of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Blumenthal said Tuesday that the verdicts show the probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller is “not a witch hunt or hoax” as Trump has claimed. He says Mueller’s team will continue following the facts as the investigation “circles ever closer to the Oval Office.”

Blumenthal says any talk of a pardon for Manafort or Cohen “should end now,” calling it an abuse of power and possible obstruction of justice.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont says a Manafort pardon would create a backlash in Congress and “have Watergate written all over it.”

4:35 p.m.

Paul Manafort has been found guilty on eight counts in his fraud trial. The jury says it is undecided on 10 others., for which the judge declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors say Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars in foreign income from Ukraine. They also say he lied on loan applications to obtain millions more to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Manafort’s attorneys called no witnesses, arguing prosecutors failed to meet their burden of proof.

The trial is the first courtroom test of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, though the case doesn’t involve allegations of Russian election interference.