METRO DIGEST || IGNITE at YSU

IGNITE at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Nearly 1,900 first-year students are registered to attend Youngstown State University's fourth annual IGNITE, a two-day orientation designed to help incoming students get acclimated to campus.

The program concludes today with fall semester classes starting Wednesday.

IGNITE activities include a cookout, "class find" tours, pizza with President Jim Tressel at the Pollock House and more. Also included is a presentation by Zach Mercurio, author of "The Invisible Leader: Transform Your Life, Work and Organization with the Power of Authentic Purpose" and the founder of PurposeSpeaks.com.

Meanwhile, "On Cloud Y" is the theme of Welcome Week as YSU kicks off the 2018-19 academic year. Events include a hiking challenge in Mill Creek Park, a block party in Kilcawley Center, a silent disco dance, a slip and slide, a zip line down Hazel Street and more.

New gallery exhibit

YOUNGSTOWN

Artwork from 50 students in Youngstown State University's Foundation art courses is featured in a new exhibit opening Wednesday, in the Judith Rae Solomon Gallery on the ground floor of Bliss Hall on campus.

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The exhibit runs through Sept. 14.

Works in the exhibit are from students who have taken Foundation coursework in Drawing, Intermediate Drawing, Fundamentals of 2D Design and Fundamentals of 3D Design. This work is displayed at the beginning of fall semester each year so incoming freshmen taking art courses can see the best work recently produced in the same courses they are taking.

Shots fired at car

WARREN

A 25-year-old Niles man reported a man in a silver car fired a gun multiple times at his vehicle as he drove on Tod Avenue Southwest at 3:47 p.m. Friday.

The victim said he was driving south near Third Street when a man he didn't know pulled beside his car.

The other driver then fired a weapon toward the victim's car, which shot out the shooter's own passenger window and hit the victim's car. No injuries were reported.

