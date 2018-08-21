Granddaughter, employees take over Sheely's Furniture and Appliance in North Lima
NORTH LIMA — The owners of Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance plan to step down and hand the business over to the next generation of owners, the furniture store announced today.
Sheely’s was founded in 1952 by Dale Sheely Sr. Dale Jr. and Sherry Sheely now plan to leave the business. The new owners are Jessica Smith, a granddaughter of Dale Sr., and longtime employees Jeff Curry, general manager, and Lance Romeo, buyer.
A company statement said the current and new owners will “move forward together with a fresh vision for how to carry the successes of the past leadership forward.” The store is located at 11450 South Ave.
