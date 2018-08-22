Families, teachers at MLK Elementary celebrate coming school year
YOUNGSTOWN
Parents, students, teachers and community members celebrated the day before the start of school at Martin Luther King Elementary.
A bounce house, free food, activities and more were available in the school’s gym Tuesday afternoon.
The celebration was one of many Youngstown City Schools hosted around the district to welcome students.
“It’s always great here at MLK,” said grandmother Donna Kasza. “The teachers just go above and beyond. It shows how much teachers care.”
Victoria Winphrey, Red Zone youth and adult behavioral health agency representative, said she enjoys seeing the teachers who care.
“MLK goes all out for their kids,” she said. “They do all kinds of stuff all year long. The staff is so loving and kind and very receptive to Red Zone services.”
Read more of their comments in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 13, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Students celebrate Hispanic heritage
- August 14, 2018 6:55 p.m.
Youngstown City Schools plan back-to-school events
- January 19, 2017 9:55 p.m.
YSU native, now mayor in Georgia, keynote speaker at today's MLK Diversity Breakfast
- August 22, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Youngstown schools CEO sets high standards for students, employees
- August 22, 2016 11:50 a.m.
CITY SCHOOLS | Mohip orders staff to keep hourly attendance totals
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.