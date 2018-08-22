Families, teachers at MLK Elementary celebrate coming school year

YOUNGSTOWN

Parents, students, teachers and community members celebrated the day before the start of school at Martin Luther King Elementary.

A bounce house, free food, activities and more were available in the school’s gym Tuesday afternoon.

The celebration was one of many Youngstown City Schools hosted around the district to welcome students.

“It’s always great here at MLK,” said grandmother Donna Kasza. “The teachers just go above and beyond. It shows how much teachers care.”

Victoria Winphrey, Red Zone youth and adult behavioral health agency representative, said she enjoys seeing the teachers who care.

“MLK goes all out for their kids,” she said. “They do all kinds of stuff all year long. The staff is so loving and kind and very receptive to Red Zone services.”

