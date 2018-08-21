Facebook removes pages linked to Russia, Iran to disrupt US election


August 21, 2018 at 8:41p.m.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook has removed more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia and Iran intending to disrupt US election.

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.

