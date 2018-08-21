Employee job fairs set Thursday and Sept. 6 at Northside Regional Medical Center

YOUNGSTOWN — After the announcement Northside Regional Medical Center intends to close by Sept. 20, the hospital has shared details of two employee job fairs set to take place Thursday and Sept. 6.

Both job fairs will take place on-site at Northside Regional’s Medical Office Building A, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each job fair will feature hiring representatives from more than two dozen employers, including Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, St. Joseph Health Center and The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods.

There are more than 200 job openings between Trumbull Regional, Sharon Regional, Hillside Rehabilitation alone, as well as openings at Steward area medical practices.

Northside also announced two resume writing workshops for its employees will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the hospital boardroom Wednesday and Sept. 5. RSVP for resume support is required.