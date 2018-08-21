EEOC session is Wednesday at Youngstown library
YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Cleveland field office will be in the city Wednesday to present a free information session about workplace harassment and new online services for filing complaints.
The session, for people age 13 and older, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newport Library Branch, 3730 Market St.
For information on the session, contact Marcel D. Baldwin, outreach and training manager for the EEOC’s Cleveland field office, at marcel.baldwin@eeoc.gov or call 216-522-2246.
