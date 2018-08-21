Cocaine-using white woman sentenced in black student slaying
BEAR, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to killing a man who was driving by her home.
The News Journal reports that Cheryl Jennings's defense lawyer insisted she's innocent at Monday's sentencing. She blames her husband, Ralph, for shooting 19-year-old Malcolm Evans. Prosecutors said they're satisfied she's the one who pulled the trigger.
Defense attorney Joseph Hurley says Jennings thought her home was being broken into when she ran outside and blocked the car of Evans, a Delaware State University student on his way to work at 4 a.m. Prosecutors say phone data showed the black man, an aspiring neurosurgeon, could not have been "harassing" the home.
Hurley said Jennings, who is white, had consumed cocaine and alcohol before the confrontation.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 7, 2016 3:40 p.m.
Ohio woman to be sentenced in assisted-living home thefts case
- April 24, 2017 2:56 p.m.
Man gets life in Ohio neighbor's slaying, dismemberment
- April 25, 2017 midnight
Ohio man gets life in slaying, dismemberment of his neighbor
- June 16, 2017 10:20 a.m.
Ohio woman found guilty in death of badly abused 4-year-old
- July 12, 2018 11:27 a.m.
Government probing "new information" in Emmett Till slaying
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.