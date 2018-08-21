Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Richard and Elizabeth Scott, Salem, girl, Aug. 19.
Kel’C Bailey, Salem, boy, Aug. 19.
Darron and Marianne Lehman, Columbiana, boy, Aug. 19.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Alicia York and Michael Moody II, Southington, boy, Aug. 16.
Hope Grabill and Brandon King, Warren, girl, Aug. 16.
Kenneth and Laura Miller, Garrettsville, girl, Aug. 17.
DeVante Sr. and Jahmekya Richardson, Warren, boy, Aug. 17.
Tod and Nikita Shaffer, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 17.
