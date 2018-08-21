BREAKING: Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found

August 21, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Richard and Elizabeth Scott, Salem, girl, Aug. 19.

Kel’C Bailey, Salem, boy, Aug. 19.

Darron and Marianne Lehman, Columbiana, boy, Aug. 19.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Alicia York and Michael Moody II, Southington, boy, Aug. 16.

Hope Grabill and Brandon King, Warren, girl, Aug. 16.

Kenneth and Laura Miller, Garrettsville, girl, Aug. 17.

DeVante Sr. and Jahmekya Richardson, Warren, boy, Aug. 17.

Tod and Nikita Shaffer, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 17.

