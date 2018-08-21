Ben Stein to speak Sept. 20 at YSU
[EDITOR'S NOTE — A version of this story in today's print edition omitted the Sept. 20 reference.]
YOUNGSTOWN — Writer, lawyer, actor and political and economic commentator Ben Stein will present a lecture at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 5th Ave.
The presentation, which is free and open to the public, is part of the YSU Skeggs Lecture Series.
While the event is free, tickets are required for admission. Tickets are available at the Stambaugh box office or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com.
