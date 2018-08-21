Austintown Walmart shooter sentenced to 15 years
YOUNGSTOWN — A man who shot another man outside the Austintown Walmart received a sentence of 15 years in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this morning.
In July, a jury found Terrance Craig, 26, of Campbell guilty of felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection with an Oct. 30 shooting in the parking lot of the Mahoning Avenue Walmart.
The victim was shot in the chest while sitting in his car just before 8 a.m. that day. He survived the shooting.
Judge John M. Durkin, of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, imposed the sentence this morning.
