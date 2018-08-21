Austintown Library closing

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, will be temporarily closed for two weeks for repairs to and repaving of the parking lot. The closing is expected to begin Sept. 10.

Trustees of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County approved the parking lot repairs Monday, in addition to the exterior painting of the Austintown and Springfield locations. Both libraries will remain open during painting.

The branch’s parking lot has had drainage issues resulting in excess water ponding. It was determined that the parking lot needs additional sub-basins, plus resurfacing. The contract was awarded to Foust Construction of Girard with a base bid of $101,566 and a milling and resurfacing alternative bid of $50,566.

The exterior painting contract for both Austintown and Springfield libraries went to Joseph Painting Contractors of Boardman for $75,500.

Additional work being planned for the Austintown Library includes roof repairs by G&W Roofing for $33,800 and exterior repairs by Adolph Johnson & Son Co. of Mineral Ridge at $32,400.

The Austintown Library will have security as needed during this period and book drops will not be available.

Austintown Library customers can use any of the other libraries in the system during the closing. Nearby libraries include Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown; and Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St.