Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield Township trustees, 1 p.m., special meeting, fire department building, 774 state Route 7.

Jackson Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center Business Advisory Council, 8 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, 4 p.m., board of directors, assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Poland school board, 5 p.m., special meeting, executive session only, administrative office, 3199 Dobbins Road.

Trumbull County Board Of Health, 1 p.m., regular meeting, first-floor patient waiting room, 176 Chestnut Ave., NE, Warren.

WRTA committee, 3 p.m., regular meeting, board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

WRTA board, 8:45 a.m., special meeting, 604 Mahoning Ave.

Youngstown City Council Finance Committee, 4:45 p.m., special city council meeting to follow, sixth floor, 26 S. Phelps St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.