Youngstown council to vote Wednesday on putting charter amendments on ballot
YOUNGSTOWN — City council will consider legislation Wednesday to place charter amendments on the November ballot to eliminate term limits for its members and for council president.
Also, an anti-fracking charter amendment that’s been rejected by city voters seven times before likely will be back again in November.
Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, who would be term limited next year, said the proposal would be a balance of power as voters in 2012 approved a charter amendment to eliminate term limits for the mayor. That came at the recommendation of a charter-review commission that didn’t suggest a similar amendment for city council members.
City council will vote on two separate pieces of legislation – one to eliminate term limits for council members and the other for council president. Currently, they can serve a maximum of two consecutive elected four-year terms and then must sit out an intervening term before seeking election.
Council will also vote to put the “Youngstown Drinking Water Protection Bill of Rights” on the ballot again. The proposal would ban fracking in the city and forbid city government to use water and wastewater funds for economic development projects.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- September 13, 2016 11:54 a.m.
Coalition wants Youngstown voters to reject anti-fracking amendment proposal
- August 20, 2018 7:20 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING TUESDAY
- June 5, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Youngstown voters could see two charter amendments on fall ballot
- August 9, 2017 12:10 a.m.
State law may keep anti-fracking proposal off Youngstown's Nov. ballot
- March 13, 2018 9:37 a.m.
Anti-fracking amendment won't be on May ballot
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.