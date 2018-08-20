BREAKING: Proponents of TJX plan rally in Lordstown

VINDY POLL | In light of the recent allegations of sexual abuse of children by Catholic priests, how do you feel?


August 20, 2018 at 12:48p.m.

Share your feelings with us on this subject.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000