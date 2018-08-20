UPDATE | Get out the vote is TJX rally message

LORDSTOWN — Dozens of supporters of a planned project to build a TJX HomeGoods distribution center in the village heard the same message again and again at a rally today: Get out the vote.

That was the point reiterated by Village Mayor Arno Hill, Trumbull County commissioners and state elected officials ahead of Tuesday’s special election. Village residents will vote on whether zone changes approved by council for the project will remain in place.

Supporters of the project gathered today at a United Auto Workers hall on Salt Springs Road. Many wore neon yellow T-shirts proclaiming their support for TJX, and writing on a cake declared, “Vote yes! TJX.”

TJX plans to build a $170 million facility on Hallock Young and Ellsworth Bailey roads. The company estimates the facility will create about 1,000 jobs.

Supporters at today’s event noted the jobs are needed as other Valley industries endure losses, such as with the closing last week of Northside Regional Medical Center and recent layoffs at the General Motors Lordstown plant.

“This election tomorrow has probably more underlying consequences than any in recent memory,” said county Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa. “Let’s get out the vote and make sure we do this tomorrow.”

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. All voting is at the village administration center on Salt Springs Road.