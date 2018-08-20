BREAKING: Proponents of TJX plan rally in Lordstown

Trump ready to ease rules on coal-fired power plants


August 20, 2018 at 2:42p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is set to roll back the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's efforts to slow global warming.

It's expected to propose regulations that give states broad authority to determine how to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.

The plan would let states relax pollution rules for power plants that need upgrades. That would reverse an Obama-era push to shift away from coal and toward less-polluting energy sources.

The plan is to be announced in coming days.

Combined with a planned rollback of car-mileage standards, the plan represents a significant retreat from Obama-era efforts to fight climate change. President Donald Trump has already vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement as he pushes to revive the coal industry.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$240000