UPDATE | Tressel discusses state of YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is giving the State of The University Address in the Chestnut Room in Kilcawley Center on campus at this hour.

Youngstown State University’s incoming freshman class has a record high GPA of 3.35, Tressel said.

In addition, more than 300 freshman students will join the Honors College this fall making its student count about 1,200.

During the address, Tressel also announced that a new strategic planning process, led by a group of faculty, staff, students and administrators, is underway across campus.

The university’s last strategic plan was developed in 2011.

“We aspire to develop a strategic vision that facilitates positive change, builds on our current strengths, improves the culture of community, and positions YSU to be more successful in the face of a constantly changing higher education landscape,” Tressel said.

Classes for the 2018-19 school year begin Wednesday.