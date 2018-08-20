Stocks open higher on Wall Street

BREAKING: Proponents of TJX plan rally in Lordstown

August 20, 2018 at 9:50a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, following an upbeat finish last week, amid signs of progress in resolving the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Investors were also weighing the latest corporate earnings and deal news Monday.

SodaStream jumped 9.8 percent after PepsiCo agreed to buy the Israeli fizzy drink maker for $3.2 billion.

Tesla slumped 5.3 percent after JPMorgan cut its price target on the electric car maker.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,857.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,749. The Nasdaq composite added 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,834.

