Stocks open higher on Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, following an upbeat finish last week, amid signs of progress in resolving the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
Investors were also weighing the latest corporate earnings and deal news Monday.
SodaStream jumped 9.8 percent after PepsiCo agreed to buy the Israeli fizzy drink maker for $3.2 billion.
Tesla slumped 5.3 percent after JPMorgan cut its price target on the electric car maker.
The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,857.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,749. The Nasdaq composite added 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,834.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 10, 2017 9:52 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- April 17, 2017 9:46 a.m.
Stocks open higher on Wall Street
- May 22, 2017 9:44 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Industrials lead US stocks broadly higher
- November 28, 2017 9:48 a.m.
Markets Right Now: US stocks open broadly higher
- September 14, 2016 9:58 a.m.
Markets Right Now: Energy stocks open slightly higher
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.