Rally today to show support for Valley HomeGoods project

LORDSTOWN

A rally in support of the TJX HomeGoods project is scheduled to take place from 3:15 to 5 p.m. today, the day before a special election that will decide whether zone changes for the project will remain in place.

The company plans to build a $170 million, 1.2-million-square-foot HomeGoods regional distribution center in the village.

A “yes”vote on the referendum Tuesday would keep zoning changes from residential to industrial in place and the project on track, officials said.

The rally will take place at the United Auto Workers Local 1714 hall picnic pavilion. It is located at 2121 Salt Springs Road in Lordstown.

Human trafficking forum set Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN

Sister Anne Victory, HM, education director of the Cleveland Collaborative to End Human Trafficking, will be the presenter at the monthly roundtable Thursday at the Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Ave.. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

She has a broad experience as a nursing clinician, educator and administrator. As director of the Cleveland Collaborative, she is also part of the U.S. Catholic Sisters against Human Trafficking.

The roundtable is open to the community, and participants are welcome to join in the discussion and the question and answer part of the program.

For more information, call 330-301-8698.

City man tells cops he snorted cocaine after car broke down

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Police arrested Michael Vickers, 27, of Youngstown on Saturday just before 8 p.m. after they found his car broken down and blocking a lane of traffic on Liberty Road just off McGuffey Road.

The suspect told officers he opened a beer and snorted cocaine after his car broke down and police found he had an active warrant for a probation violation out of Liberty Township, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Vickers faces charges including impeding the flow of traffic, consumption in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected to be arraigned today.

Suicide after chase

NEW CASTLE, PA.

A man in New Castle took his life after a pursuit with police on Saturday afternoon.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, New Castle police spotted Shamkeem Moore, 27, wanted in Beaver Falls, Pa., for a firearms-related incident.

When police gave chase, Moore fled through several streets, got a flat tire on South Round Street in Union Township, Pa., abandoned his car holding a gun and fled into a wooded area.

New Castle police, assisted by other law-enforcement agencies, set up a perimeter around the area, heard a single gunshot, and found Moore’s body.