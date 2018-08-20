UPDATE | Protest becaomes standoff at CoreCivic
YOUNGSTOWN — The interfaith vigil at CoreCivic Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has turned into a standoff between the local religious leaders, Youngstown police, and leadership at the prison.
Five church leaders have blocked the entrance to the facility, saying they refuse to leave until they are granted access to provide religious support to detainees at NEOCC.
Two additional police cars arrived shortly after 3:30 p.m. after the five church leaders reiterated that they would not leave.
1:50 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN — Interfaith leaders and their followers gathered this afternoon outside the CoreCivic Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Youngstown-Hubbard Road to raise awareness of the undocumented immigrants detained there.
The private prison is not permitting undocumented detainees to receive spiritual support, said Chrissy Stonebraker-Martinez, co-coordinator of the InterReligious Task Force on Central America and Colombia.
“I think this is indicative of unjust and draconian policies,” said Dustin White, pastor of Radial Church in Canton.
