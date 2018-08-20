Patrol: Man accused of running over, killing man arrested

CLEVELAND

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man suspected of running over and killing a man he had been arguing with at an interstate rest area in Ohio has been arrested.

Troopers arrested 34-year-old Paul Randall Jr. of Dolgeville, N.Y., around 7 p.m. Saturday during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Guernsey County. They say Randall was in a car driven by a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

The patrol says Randall was arrested on murder and aggravated-robbery warrants. Court records don’t show an attorney for Randall.

Troopers say Randall is accused of running over 42-year-old Scott Reichard, of North Olmsted, with Reichard’s pickup truck Friday night at an Interstate 77 rest area in Summit County.

Reichard’s truck was later found in a Cleveland parking lot.

Woman is struck by car and killed while riding scooter

CLEVELAND

Police say a woman riding an electric scooter in downtown Cleveland has been hit by a car and has died.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday when a car traveling “well in excess” of the 25 mph speed limit struck the rear of the scooter.

The statement says the 21-year-old woman was thrown from the scooter onto the road.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t publicly identified the woman, pending notification of family members.

Ciaccia says the 19-year-old man who was driving the car that struck the scooter was arrested on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. Police say they believe alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

Record-setting pilot to christen Goodyear’s newest airship

AKRON

The youngest woman to fly solo in a single-engine plane around the world will christen Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s newest airship.

Akron-based Goodyear says 30-year-old Shaesta Waiz will christen the Wingfoot III airship Aug. 30 at the tire maker’s Wingfoot Lake hangar in Suffield Township.

Waiz flew around the world from May 13 to Oct. 4, 2017, stopping in 22 countries to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (or STEM) education.

Waiz advocates for STEM education through her nonprofit organization, Dreams Soar Inc., which is based in Florida.

Other women who have christened Goodyear blimps over the years include aviator Amelia Earhart in 1929 and astronaut Sally Ride in 2000.

Wingfoot Three is Goodyear’s third new technology, semi-rigid airship built in conjunction with German manufacturer Zeppelin

State plans to hold lotteries for special archery deer hunts

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources will offer special archery deer hunts at nine locations in the state, including Mosquito Creek in Trumbull County, with local lottery drawings held to determine the participants.

The hunting locations border four of Ohio’s state scenic rivers. Applications will be handled at the local level by ODNR staff during the drawings scheduled in September.

Hunters must attend the meetings for hunts in which they are interested and will need to buy a $5 ticket to enter a drawing. Hunters must have a valid 2018-2019 hunting license.

Officials say names will be drawn randomly. Those selected will be allowed to choose a certain time to hunt over a two-week period at a specific site.

They may hunt with a partner, who isn’t required to attend the drawings.